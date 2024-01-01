Abstract

Walking speed is an essential parameter used in determining pedestrians' walking behavioural characteristics, the performance of a pedestrian facility, the capacity of the system, and several traffic engineering policy-related applications. While several studies have focussed on understanding walking behavioural patterns over at-grade facilities, there is still a paucity of research on understanding the influence of pedestrians' individual and group behavioural characteristics on walking speed over elevated facilities. This study uses extensive video data collected from different foot-over bridges (FOBs) and skywalks to comprehensively understand walking speed characteristics and their variations over both elevated facilities. The results of the study demonstrated the importance of considering socio-demographic factors with the associative activities involved in walking, group characteristics, and land use type in the estimation of pedestrians' walking speed. The outcome of the study results would provide relevant policy-related strategies to designers and planners for improving infrastructures, developing realistic crowd behavioural simulation models, and estimating overall crowd dynamics.

