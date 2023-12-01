Abstract

This study examines how mobility-challenged persons (MCPs) navigate the limitations of transportation systems, using an integrated choice and latent variable (ICLV) model. Building on the experience of MCPs in a South Asian megacity context, that of Dhaka, Bangladesh, the empirical strategy accounts for perceptions of mode-specific challenges, which arguably vary by mobility impairment. These perceptions are posited as latent variables. Drawing on survey data collected from 400 MCPs living in Dhaka, the latent variables were constructed via a factor analysis of 18 statements about the experienced severity (ranked on a scale from 1 to 5) of mode-specific challenges. Holding socio-demographic and travel-related factors constant, we find that perceptions of mode-specific challenges significantly influence mode choices - while the degree of impairment alone, and related mobility aid needed, do not. Perceived limitations of the walking infrastructure shift MCPs' travel demand towards the bus, whereas bus fare-related issues encourage the use of non-motorized and powered three-wheelers. We recommend that mode choice models include latent variables related to MCPs' perceptions of various modes to more accurately inform universal access policies.

