Abstract

This hands-on active learning exercise uses an origami activity to teach students how to (1) achieve competitive priorities through process design and (2) monitor and evaluate process performance for potential improvement. Students are expected to explore current work processes for areas of improvement by focusing on process structure and resource management in process design and evaluation. Through the activity, students are exposed to linking process design with competitive priorities and challenged to evaluate their process for potential improvement. We provide several extensions of the activity that can be utilized to further its pedagogical utility.

Language: en