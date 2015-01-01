Abstract

In recent times, there has been a notable increase in economic activities in the world's oceans. This growth in oceanic economic activity is attributed to various natural resources, such as fish, minerals, and energy reserves, which promise significant economic gains. In many cases, helicopters have proven valuable for efficient and flexible transportation due to their ability to navigate challenging terrain and reach remote locations. They are often used for various transportation tasks, including emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, offshore oil rig transportation, and corporate travel. Flying across the ocean poses a significant risk due to the absence of a landing platform throughout the journey. In an emergency, there may not be a safe place to land, potentially endangering the lives of those on board. Additionally, aircraft must be equipped with advanced technology and safety features to mitigate potential risks and ensure a successful journey across the vast expanse of the ocean. The aviation authority's studies on using Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS) have highlighted the need for improvements to prevent fatalities resulting from helicopter ditching. Despite implementing the Emergency Floatation System (EFS) in helicopters, several reports indicate that fatalities still occur, often related to the helicopter's stability during ditching. This suggests that while safety measures have been put in place, there may be a need for further improvements in helicopter design and safety protocols to minimize the risk of accidents and fatalities. This research utilizes simulation techniques to measure the stability performance of helicopters during water ditching quantitatively. This study aims to optimize the configuration of EFS to prevent capsizing, with a particular focus on the role of weather conditions in contributing to EFS failures. Through careful analysis and consideration of this crucial factor, the research aims to identify and implement strategies to enhance EFS operations' safety and stability, ultimately improving overall performance and reducing the risk of catastrophic incidents.

Language: en