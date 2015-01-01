|
Citation
Khan ZH, Imran W, Gulliver TA, Khattak KS, Din GU, Minallah N, Khan MA. Transp. Eng. (Amsterdam) 2023; 14: e100208.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
A new macroscopic traffic flow model is proposed which incorporates traffic alignment behavior at transitions. In this model, velocity is a function of the distance headway and driver response time. It can be used to characterize the traffic flow for both uniform and non uniform headways. The well-known Zhang model characterizes this flow based on driver memory which can produce unrealistic results. The performance of the proposed Khan-Imran-Gulliver (KIG) and Zhang models is evaluated for an inactive bottleneck on a 2000 m circular road. The results obtained show that the traffic behavior with the KIG model is more realistic.
Language: en
Keywords
Distance headway; Driver memory; Driver reaction; Flow stability; Macroscopic traffic flow; Numerical stability; Zhang model