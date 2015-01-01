Abstract

Highway work zones lead to an increase in crash risk. The goal of this research is to study drivers' risk perception to mitigate these risks. A questionnaire was used to study drivers' risk perception on typical highway work zone attributes (e.g., geometric changes, temporary traffic countermeasures, excessive speed). The results were compared with crash modification factors. A factor analysis was conducted to find the underlying latent variables behind these risk perceptions. Moreover, the connection between drivers' personal characteristics and their risk perception was studied using linear regression. Lastly, to study the association between drivers' risk perception and their driving speed, the questionnaire results were incorporated into a controlled experiment in a driving simulator that studied highway work zones effect on speed. A linear mixed-effects model was used to capture this association. The results reveal the most dangerous highway work zone attributes and the best mitigation ones perceived by drivers. Participants that drove more frequently through work zones drove at a higher speed in the driving simulator and the higher the perceived risk by the drivers the lower their speed. Male drivers have a lower perceived risk. These results can aid decision-makers in choosing safer highway work zone layout operations considering drivers' risk perception. Also, increasing the awareness of highway work zone risks will lead to safer work zones.

Language: en