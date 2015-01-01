Abstract

Protecting Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) from cyber attacks and data breaches is a major challenge facing the deployment of driverless vehicles. The CAV is a complex interconnected system consisting of sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors and external units to assure the automated driving without human interaction. Such complexity increases the attack surfaces and makes the CAV highly vulnerable to cyber assaults. It also entangles security audits and certifications procedures. Our work lays out a novel approach towards CAV's certification focused on cybersecurity and data privacy aspects. Stipulated by the analysis on existing standards' limitations, we propose a Standards Coverage Map (SCM) outlining the CAV's entire ecosystem and linking organisational and technical aspects to the latest standards and regulations from the cyber perspective.

