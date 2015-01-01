Abstract

Climate change is causing an increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires, demonstrating that our capacity to respond to them is insufficient. Therefore, it is necessary to reconsider wildfire management policies, practices, and decision-support tools, extending beyond emergency measures. This study presents the extension of a GIS-based methodology for fire analysis, providing decision-making support for the implementation of new fire-related policies for road transportation infrastructure. It represents a novel contribution that facilitates the transition towards proactive wildfire policies. The framework is demonstrated to support informed decision-making, addressing both reactive actions, i.e., emergency response, and the evaluation of proactive adaptation measures at a system level. The results suggest that landscape management policies can play an important role in improving the resilience of road networks to wildfires.

Language: en