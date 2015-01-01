SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

DeBois KA, Chatfield SL, Evans SD, Essel B, Bista S, Orlins ER. Aging Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13607863.2024.2313734

PMID

38344991

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this work is to examine suicide intent disclosures to identify patterns to support an improved understanding of the impetus for suicidal behavior in late life, which may offer insight useful in aiding prevention efforts.

METHODS: Using restricted access data from the National Violent Death Reporting System for years 2016-2018, we conducted qualitative content analysis of included narrative descriptions of 2,969 cases in which the decedent was aged 65 years or older and disclosed their intent to die by suicide.

RESULTS: The majority of suicide intent disclosures were direct statements of intent to die by suicide (37.19%), followed by a smaller proportion of indirect (implied) statements (25.29%). When response of disclosure recipient was described, such disclosures were frequently dismissed as insincere. Uncontrolled or chronic pain was cited by 11.62% of decedents as the rationale for suicide.

CONCLUSION: Findings from this work suggest the content of suicide intent disclosures may vary considerably but demonstrate consistent patterns. Dismissal of such disclosures is a common response, likely due to inability to assess sincerity. Given the high rate of lethality among suicide attempts in late life, any intent disclosures should be critically evaluated.


Language: en

Keywords

late-life suicide; older adult suicide; Suicide; suicide communication; suicide intent disclosure

