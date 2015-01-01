Abstract

Most legal systems in the West allow for involuntary treatment of mental illness, usually on the basis that without such treatment the person would be a danger to themselves or others. While historically the mental health law jurisdiction has been a protective one, it has become increasingly influenced by civil rights and international human rights law, which privilege the value of autonomy and the right to personal liberty.In this regard, an important principle that has developed is that decisions about treatment for mental illness must be the "least restrictive alternative" available. This may mean, for example, that a person is supported to make a decision on treatment for their mental illness, according to evolving practices of "supported decision-making," so that their legal capacity is still recognized. If involuntary treatment is required, the "least restrictive" approach demands that the liberty and integrity of the person be respected to the greatest extent possible.The Mental Health Act 2016 (Qld) ("MHAQ") prescribes that decision-making on non-consensual treatment should preferably be done according to what it calls the "less restrictive way." However, the "less restrictive way" is defined as decision-making by patients under advance directives, and also by substitute decision-makers, including by attorneys or guardians not appointed by the patient, usually a family member. The MHAQ states that these arrangements are distinguished from and prioritized over what it calls "involuntary treatment and care," where the decision for non-consensual treatment is made by the treating team.However, we argue that these arrangements are not in fact "less restrictive" of the person's autonomy, but are less accountable forms of decision-making. Decision-making by treating teams under involuntary treatment provisions is subject to higher levels of transparency and accountability. In Australian states these decisions are reviewed regularly by a specially constituted, independent mental health tribunal. By contrast, treatment decisions made under the "less restrictive way" are not even defined as constituting involuntary treatment, and are outside the scope of the tribunal's review.In the case of decision-making by advance directive, we acknowledge that this is widely considered to be "less restrictive" of a person's right to legal capacity and autonomy. However, in these cases, the patient may actually be refusing treatment at the time the advance directive is relied upon. This raises serious questions as to whether such "voluntary" admissions and treatment should not be subject to the same oversight and accountability as involuntary ones. Patients have a right to less restrictive forms of decision-making, but when deprived of their liberty, they also have a right to adequate safeguards established by law.The term "less restrictive" in the MHAQ is largely misplaced and misleading. In the case of advance directives, it deflects attention from the potentially restrictive nature of the treatment and the lack of accountability. Even more problematically, the privileging of private substitute decision-making under the less restrictive way ignores the real risk of abuse and undue influence within the personal and family sphere. We argue that the "less restrictive way" under the MHAQ is a step backwards for the rights of patients, in that it shifts power to family on the risky assumption that decision-making by these less supervised individuals is more likely to uphold human rights. We believe that this reflects a pre-feminist assumption that the informal, family, private sphere is nearly always safe. This is a contentious assumption, which nevertheless underpins much unproblematized thinking and advocacy on supported decision-making. This issue also highlights the need for further elucidation and discussion on what least restrictive means in the context of involuntary treatment for mental illness.

Language: en