Abstract

Racialized migrant transgender women engaged in sex work represent an understudied population. They face unique challenges resulting from their multiple marginalized identities, such as racialized transmisogyny. Since marginalized communities play a vital role in mitigating systemic stigma, it is essential to expand the literature on the community of this population. The present study used the frameworks of gender minority stress and intersectionality, along with a decolonial and transfeminist approach. Twenty participants aged between 28 and 66 years old (M = 43.15; SD = 10.49) took part in a semi-structured interview. Thematic analysis identified two main areas with ten corresponding themes. "The double bind of community" described the complex dynamics experienced by transgender refugees within their community, including (1) sex work between emancipation and exploitation, (2) non-prescribed treatments for gender affirmation, (3) negative experiences with the community, (4) positive impact of trans organizations, and (5) practical and economic support and exploitation. "The identification with the community" highlighted how participants positively or negatively identified with the community, containing: (6) awareness of one's privileges and oppressions, (7) internalized cisgenderism and assimilation, (8) gender euphoria; (9) sexual objectification, and (10) trans-generativity. The study evidenced the complex dynamics within marginalized communities. Trauma, stigma, and survival struggles can lead to violence and exploitation within the community. However, the community also has the potential to promote positive feelings and generativity. These findings have practical implications for social workers, healthcare practitioners, and researchers, emphasizing the need for appropriate and culturally competent care, including resources for coping with stress, fostering resilience, and facilitating post-traumatic growth.

