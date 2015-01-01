|
Citation
|
Sigurvinsdottir R, Gisladottir B, Asgeirsdottir BB, Sigfusdottir ID. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38347324
|
Abstract
|
Non-suicidal self-harm (NSSH) is a serious concern for the well-being of youth. Stressors relate to greater NSSH risk, such as being non-heterosexual in a heteronormative society. Other stressors may include traumatic experiences. These relationships may be mediated by psychological factors (depressed mood, anxiety, anger, and self-esteem) as well as contextual factors (support from parents and peers). The purpose of this study was to examine NSHH ideation and behavior among Icelandic youth, as well as relationships with stressors and mediators. Students in Icelandic high schools (N = 8921, 50.8% female) completed an in-class survey in the year 2016.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Non-suicidal self-harm; Sexual attraction; Sexual minority; Sexual orientation; Youth