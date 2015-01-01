|
Golestani M, Razzaghi A, Rezaei M, Vahedi L, Pourasghar F, Farahbakhsh M, Shafiee-Kandjani A, Meshkini M, Jahanjoo F, Yazdani MB, Davtalab Esmaeili E, Jafari-Khounigh A, Ahmadi S, Mohammadi R, Ghojazadeh M, Sadeghi-Bazargani H. BMJ Open 2024; 14(2): e080720.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38346889
PURPOSE: Despite to high burden of road traffic injuries (RTIs), the RTI epidemiology has received less attention with rare investments on robust population cohorts. The PERSIAN Traffic Safety and Health Cohort (PTSHC) was designed to assess the potential causal relationships between human factors and RTI mortality, injuries, severity of the injury, hospitalised injury, violation of traffic law as well as offer the strongest scientific evidence. PARTICIPANTS: The precrash cohort study is carried out in four cities of Tabriz, Jolfa, Shabestar and Osku in East Azerbaijan province located in northwest Iran. The participants were people who sampled among the general population. The cluster sampling method was used to enrol the households in this study. The PTSHC encompasses a wide and comprehensive range and types of data. These include not only the common cohort data collections such as medical examination measures, previous medical history, bio assays and behavioural assessments but also includes data obtained using advanced novel technologies, for example, electronic travel monitoring, driving simulation and neuro-psycho-physiologic laboratory assessments specifically developed for traffic health field.
Language: en
ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; EPIDEMIOLOGIC STUDIES; Health & safety