Kelshaw PM, Beidler E, Decker M, Bowman TG, Pappadis MR, Robles R, Walton SR, Didehbani N, Cifu DX, Resch JE. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2024.2309265

38344989

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to characterize the associations of international student status and native language on time (in days) with the date of injury to (i) diagnosis, (ii) symptom resolution, and (iii) return to sport.

METHODS: Utilizing data from a cross-sectional cohort of 1,044 concussion cases from LIMBIC MATARS member institutions (n = 11) in the US, we conducted two, matched case-control designs. Cases were divided into two groups: (i) international (n = 32) or domestic students (n = 32) and (ii) English as an Additional Language (EAL) speakers (n = 18) or Native English language speakers (n = 18). Both groups were individually matched to their respective controls based on gender, age, sport, and preexisting health conditions.

RESULTS: There were no significant differences in days from injury to diagnosis (p = 0.94), symptom resolution (p = 0.64), or return to sport (p = 0.15) between international and domestic athletes. EAL speakers experienced symptom resolution approximately 7.5 days sooner (Md = 4.50; IQR = 4.00, 8.00) than Native English language speakers (Md = 12.00; IQR = 7.00, 21.00, p = 0.01).

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that native language is associated with symptom resolution in collegiate athletes. Healthcare professionals should consider barriers related to native language that may impact symptom reporting and the overall injury experience of diverse collegiate athletes.


Culture; head impact; social determinants; sport; traumatic brain injury

