Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the association between academic adjustments and recovery from sport-related concussions (SRCs) in collegiate athletes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective medical chart review was performed between the 2015-2016 and 2019-2020 sport seasons at 11 Long-term Impact of Military-relevant Brain Injury Consortium Military and Tactical Athlete Research Study (LIMBIC MATARS) sites. Days between injury and symptom resolution, and injury and return to sport (dependent variables) for collegiate athletes who did or did not receive academic adjustments (independent variable) were analyzed using Mann-Whitney U tests.



RESULTS: The number of days between date of injury and symptom-resolution between those who did (median = 9 [interquartile range = 5,16]) and did not have (7[3,12]) academic adjustments were statistically different (z=-2.76, p < 0.01, r=-0.17). However, no differences were observed between days to return to sport among those who did (14[10,22]) and did not (13[8,20]) receive assigned academic adjustments (z= -1.66, p = 0.10, r= -.10).



CONCLUSIONS: Recovery trajectories were similar between athletes diagnosed with a SRC who did or did not receive academic adjustments.. Our findings suggest academic adjustments supported recovery for those who needed academic adjustments. Clinicians and healthcare professionals should assist and support collegiate athletes after SRCs on an individual basis, including academic adjustments when appropriate based on patient presentation.

