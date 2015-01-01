Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the past decade, electrical power disruptions (outages) have increased in the United States, especially those attributable to weather events. These outages have a range of health impacts but are largely unstudied in children. Here, we investigated the association between outages and unintentional injury hospitalizations, a leading cause of childhood morbidity.



METHODS: The study setting was New York State (NYS) from 2017 to 2020. Outage exposure was defined as ≥10%, ≥20%, and ≥50% of customers from a power operating locality without power, ascertained from NYS Department of Public Service records and stratified by rural, urban non-New York City (NYC), and NYC regions. Outcome daily block group-level pediatric injury hospitalization data was from the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS). We leveraged a case-crossover study design with logistic conditional regression.



RESULTS: We identified 23,093 unintentional injury hospitalizations in children <18 years with complete block group and exposure data. Most hospitalizations occurred in urban regions (90%), whereas outages were more likely in rural than urban areas. In urban non-NYC regions, outages ≥4 hours were associated with 30% increased odds of all-cause unintentional injury hospitalizations when ≥50% of customers were without power. Analyses by injury subtype revealed increasing point estimates as the proportion of customers exposed increased. These results, however, had wide confidence intervals.



CONCLUSIONS: Outage exposure differed significantly across rural, urban non-NYC, and NYC regions across New York. Especially at the highest outage threshold, we observed an increased risk of pediatric unintentional injury hospitalizations.

