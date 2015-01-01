Abstract

Sexual violence in later life and related trauma have been identified as a growing yet preventable public health crises, which disproportionately impact women. Research is limited and is continuing to emerge in this area, along with implications for addressing healthcare disparities, primarily among older women. In this paper, the prevalence of sexual violence in later life will be explored, along with survivor characteristics as they relate to structural inequality and health disparities. Consequences of sexual violence in later life will be explored as well, with implications for healthcare workers, focused on pressing needs for research, practice, policy and education at individual, relational, organizational and societal levels.

