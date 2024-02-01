|
Teismann T, Forkmann T, Glaesmer H, Alpers GW, Brakemeier EL, Brockmeyer T, Christiansen H, Fehm L, Glombiewski J, Heider J, Hermann A, Hoyer J, Kaiser T, Klucken T, Lincoln TM, Lutz W, Margraf J, Pedersen A, Renneberg B, Rubel J, Rudolph A, Schöttke H, Schwartz B, Stark R, Velten J, Willutzki U, Wilz G, In-Albon T. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38346649
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a major concern in clinical practice. Yet, little is known about prevalence rates of suicidal ideation in patients undergoing outpatient psychotherapeutic treatment. Therefore, the aim of the current study is to assess the prevalence of suicidal ideation in a large sample of psychotherapy outpatients in Germany. The data analyzed in this study is taken from the KODAP-project on the coordination of data collection and analysis at German university-based research and training outpatient clinics for psychotherapy.
Language: en
Cognitive-behavior therapy; KODAP; Mental disorders; Prevalence; Suicidal ideation