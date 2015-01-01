|
Elrefaay SM, Weiss SJ. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 14: e100642.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38344394
BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts occur in up to one third of pregnant women. Suicidal ideation (SI) has been linked to hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis dysregulation in other populations and could underlie SI during pregnancy when the HPA axis undergoes gestational transformation. However, no studies have evaluated the HPA axis in prenatal suicide risk, including regulation of cortisol. We examined whether SI is associated with distinct features of cortisol regulation among women during the 3(rd) trimester of pregnancy.
Language: en
cortisol; depression; HPA axis; pregnancy; Suicidal ideation