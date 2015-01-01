Abstract

CONTEXT: The Child Sport Concussion Assessment Tool, fifth edition (SCAT5), remains the consensus instrument for concussion evaluation in youth athletes. Both child and parent are recommended to complete the athlete background and symptom reporting.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the level of agreement between child and parent medical history and symptom reporting and quantify their performance on the Child SCAT5 in male football athletes.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I college football facility. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: A total of 157 youth male football athletes (age = 10.7 ± 1.3 years) participating in a university-sanctioned youth football camp and their parent or legal guardian. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Youth athletes and their parent completed the athlete background (demographics, diagnosed medical history) and symptom evaluation (symptom items, total number of symptoms, and symptom severity score) of the Child SCAT5 and were instructed not to discuss reporting with each other during testing. Cronbach α tests were conducted to determine the internal consistency, and descriptive statistics determined the level of agreement between medical history, symptom reporting, and baseline performance.



RESULTS: The internal consistency of the symptom items was high for both child (Cronbach α = 0.91) and parent (α = 0.92). Agreement on medical history ranged from 67% (learning disability or dyslexia) to 85% (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), with 82% agreement on sustaining a previous concussion. Fourteen youth athletes reported having been hospitalized for a head injury, with zero matched parent confirmations. Individual symptom agreement ranged from 70.7% (gets distracted easily) to 94.9% (going to faint). Agreement was 35% on total number of symptoms and severity. Abnormal scoring ranged from 2% (going to faint) to 25% (headache) for child and 2% (double vision) to 28% (gets distracted easily) for parent reporting.



CONCLUSIONS: Fair agreement was shown between children and their parent on medical history and self-reported symptoms on the Child SCAT5 at baseline. When available, child and parent reporting should be used for concussion assessment and clinical decision-making.

