|
Citation
|
Driver M. J. Forensic Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38345526
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a profoundly disempowering experience. It is essential that survivors are offered access to comprehensive medical care, psychological support, and follow-up in a way that offers them a high level of choice and control. AIMS: There has been little research into how practitioners working in the context of immediate postassault understand empowerment and reflect this in their care delivery. This study sought to explore how crisis support workers and forensic nurse examiners conceive how they enact an "empowerment approach" in a sexual assault referral center (SARC) in the United Kingdom.
Language: en