Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a profoundly disempowering experience. It is essential that survivors are offered access to comprehensive medical care, psychological support, and follow-up in a way that offers them a high level of choice and control. AIMS: There has been little research into how practitioners working in the context of immediate postassault understand empowerment and reflect this in their care delivery. This study sought to explore how crisis support workers and forensic nurse examiners conceive how they enact an "empowerment approach" in a sexual assault referral center (SARC) in the United Kingdom.



METHODS: A phenomenological approach was taken, and data were gathered through focus groups and interviews.



FINDINGS: Themes were identified under the headings of "indicators of empowerment," "empowerment as a process," and "the empowerment approach." CONCLUSION: As part of providing person-centered care that enacts an empowering approach within the SARC setting, professionals need the skills and resources to be able to respond flexibly to their clients. They have a role in addressing victim blaming of those subjected to sexual violence and in promoting the accessibility of SARC services.

