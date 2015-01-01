Abstract

One of the great paradoxes of modern times is that, immersed in a vortex of hypermobility, acceleration, and change, sedentary rates among the adult population continue to grow year after year (OECD, 2023). Physical inactivity is highly prevalent globally and a growing body of evidence points to a relationship between this lifestyle and the increase in the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and premature deaths, especially in urban areas. Precisely in these urban scenarios, a new player contributing to this paradigm of speed and acceleration has recently emerged: the electric scooter (hereafter e-scooter). The irruption of these compact electric-powered devices, understood by some as active modes, is transforming the way people move around cities, offering an alternative to traditional forms of transportation and challenging established patterns. Its rapid introduction and deployment emergence add complexity to the urban transportation landscape, sparking thought-provoking questions about the intersection of mobility, well-being, and shared public spaces. Understanding these aspects is crucial in capturing the potential role of e-scooters as urban mobility solutions, especially regarding their influence in promoting active lifestyles.



Throughout this commentary, we reflect on e-scooters' relation to active living (Figure 1). We argue that labelling e-scooters as 'active modes' of transportation can be misleading, as their usage patterns often do not align with active living principles. Many cities have witnessed that e-scooters are contributing to the decrease in active practices among former pedestrians and public transit users. In addition, the introduction of e-scooters into urban environments poses a challenge to the well-being of pedestrians, as they share sidewalks and can lead to safety issues and conflicts. However, despite most of the time e-scooters are confronted with a hostile environment, we acknowledge that they seem to offer a pleasant travel experience.

Language: en