Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rate of seat belt use in rural societies is less than in urban societies. The present study aimed to determine the effect of demographic and traffic-related variables on seat belt use among rural non-drivers based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB).



METHODS: This study was conducted among 450 non-drivers in the rural areas of Hashtroud district in Iran. For collection of data, a questionnaire containing questions about demographic characteristics and general information on traffic-related behaviors of non-drivers, and questions on seat belt use based on constructs of the TPB was used.



RESULTS: The lowest seat belt use rate was for non-drivers that sit in the rear seat of a car on rural roads (22.4 % never, 14.4 % always). Also, the rate of seat belt use among parents of participants on rural roads was lower than on city roads. Adherence to traffic rules and having training about seat belt use had significant effects on the construct of TPB, including attitude, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, behavioral intention, and behavior of seat belt use. With increasing age, subjective norms about seat belt use have improved. The attitude toward seat belt use among females was better than males.



CONCLUSIONS: The result indicated that most of rural non-drivers did not adhere to traffic rules. Adherence to the traffic rules and having training on seat belt use had a significant impact on seat belt use behavior. Training seat belt use especially by parents could be effective in improving seat belt use.

Language: en