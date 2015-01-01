Abstract

Social workers assess and intervene to prevent harm among clients at risk of harm to self (HTS) and harm to others (HTO) with a firearm. This study sought to assess the impact of client race on social workers' approaches to reduce firearm access when they weighed voluntary (e.g., store out-of-home) and involuntary (e.g., extreme risk protection order) removal methods. We considered the role of social workers' self-identified race as a moderator of this relationship, comparing white (single race) and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) social workers. A survey was distributed to Washington state social workers (n = 9073) who were presented with two case vignettes, each randomized to view the client's race as Black or white. Logistic regression was used to assess the association between the client's race and the pursuit of voluntary or involuntary methods, stratified by social workers' race. Among the participants (n = 1306), 26% pursued at least one involuntary care plan option for the HTS client, and 59% for the HTO client. The Black client at risk of HTS had lower odds of an involuntary care plan option compared to the white client (OR = 0.69, 95% CI 0.54-0.88), while the Black client at risk of HTO had higher odds of an involuntary care plan options (OR = 1.13, 95% CI 1.07-1.66). These associations were not statistically significantly different between white (single race selected) and BIPOC social workers. This study contributes to the growing understanding of potential racial disparities in social workers' decision-making regarding firearm access reduction strategies.

Language: en