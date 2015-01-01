|
Citation
Valik A, Lunde C, Skoog T, Gattario KH. J. Res. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38345105
Abstract
This is the first study examining peer sexual harassment among 10-year-olds (N = 985), studying how being a victim, perpetrator, or witness relates to emotional problems, and how these associations are moderated by gender and class occurrence of sexual harassment.
Language: en
Keywords
late childhood; linear mixed-effects model; middle school; peer sexual harassment