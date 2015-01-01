|
Citation
|
Lu Y, Luo L, Santos MR. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2024; 61(2): 224-267.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38344105
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Social change and the aging process are racially bifurcated in the United States, where Black and White populations have long lived in divergent social worlds. This study examines the cohort patterns and life-course trajectories of Black and White homicide involvement over the past four decades. DATA AND METHODS: The study uses data from the Supplemental Homicide Reports and Age-Period-Cohort-Interaction (APC-I) models to analyze race-specific trends of (alleged) homicide offending and victimization between 1976 and 2018 in the U.S.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Age-period-cohort Analysis; Homicide; Life Course; Race; Social Change