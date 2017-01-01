SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Norii T, Nakao S, Miyoshi T, Hatanaka T, Miyake T, Okunaga A, Albright D, Braude D, Sklar DP, Yang MA, Crandall C. Prehosp. Emerg. Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, National Association of EMS Physicians, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10903127.2024.2315946

38345309

BACKGROUND: An ambulance traffic crash not only leads to injuries among Emergency Medical Service (EMS) professionals but also injures patients or their companions during transportation. We aimed to describe the incidence of ambulance crashes, seating location, and seatbelt use for casualties (i.e., both fatal and non-fatal injuries), ambulance safety efforts, and to identify factors affecting the number of ambulance crashes in Japan.

METHODS: We conducted a nationwide survey of all fire departments in Japan. The survey queried each fire department about the number of ambulance crashes between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2019, the number of casualties, their locations, and seatbelt usage. Additionally, the survey collected information on fire department characteristics, including the number of ambulance dispatches, and their safety efforts including emergency vehicle operation training and seatbelt policies. We used regression methods including a zero-inflated negative binomial model to identify factors associated with the number of crashes.

RESULTS: Among the 726 fire departments in Japan, 553 (76.2%) responded to the survey, reporting a total of 11,901,210 ambulance dispatches with 1,659 ambulance crashes (13.9 for every 100,000 ambulance dispatches) that resulted in a total of 130 casualties during the 3-year study period (1.1 in every 100,000 dispatches). Among the rear cabin occupants, seatbelt use was limited for both EMS professionals (n= 3/29, 10.3%) and patients/companions (n= 3/26, 11.5%). Only 46.7% of the fire departments had an internal policy regarding seatbelt use. About three-fourths of fire departments (76.3%) conducted emergency vehicle operation training internally. The output of the regression model revealed that fire departments that conduct internal emergency vehicle operation training had fewer ambulance crashes compared to those that do not (odds of being an excessive zero -2.20, 95% CI: -3.6 to -0.8).

CONCLUSION: Two-thirds of fire departments experienced at least one crash during the study period. The majority of rear cabin occupants who were injured in ambulance crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. Although efforts to ascertain seatbelt compliance were limited, Japanese fire departments have attempted a variety of methods to reduce ambulance crashes including internal emergency vehicle operation training, which was associated with fewer ambulance crashes.


Ambulance safety; Ambulance traffic crash; Emergency Medical Services

