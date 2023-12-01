|
Citation
|
Maffesoli SM. Rev. Infirm. 2024; 73(298): 24-25.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Accompagner les travailleurs du sexe face aux risques et à l'exposition à la violence
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38346826
|
Abstract
|
Médecins du Monde France is involved in supporting sex workers in reducing health risks, and has highlighted the fragility of this population with regard to current legislative measures concerning sex work. These multiple constraints have negative repercussions in terms of access to health rights, but also in terms of their work.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
association; santé sexuelle; sex worker; sexual health; stigmatisation; stigmatization; travailleuse du sexe; violence