Abstract

Médecins du Monde France is involved in supporting sex workers in reducing health risks, and has highlighted the fragility of this population with regard to current legislative measures concerning sex work. These multiple constraints have negative repercussions in terms of access to health rights, but also in terms of their work.



Impliquée dans l'accompagnement à la réduction des risques en santé des travailleuses du sexe, l'association Médecins du monde France met en évidence la fragilisation de cette population en regard des mesures législatives actuelles vis-à-vis du travail sexuel. Ces contraintes multiples se répercutent négativement en termes d'accès aux droits à la santé mais aussi à leur travail.

