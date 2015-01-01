Abstract

Acute poisonings are a global public health problem, which implies costs and disease burden for society. In Colombia, there is a significant underreporting of data on acute poisoning and data gaps on the toxicological profile of the population. This study aims to identify the epidemiology of acute poisoning in a high-complexity hospital in southwestern Colombia. A descriptive study with retrospective data collection was performed. The variables were expressed through the measure of central tendency and dispersion. Categorical variables were described in proportions. A total of 406 patients were included. The median age was 31 years (IQR 23-48), 56.2% were male, and only 19.2% had a history of mental illness. Suicidal intent represented 58.8% of the cases, and the most frequent route of exposure was the oral route (81.6%). The most prevalent groups of substances were pesticides (34.2%) and medicines (32%). The most common etiological agent was organophosphates (16.5%). Cholinergic toxidrome was the most common. The average stay in the ICU was 4.5 days (± 4.8), and the mortality was 4.2%. The principal causes of acute poisoning were drugs and pesticides, with a predominant etiology of organophosphates and depressants of the central nervous system. There was a significant predominance of young male patients with suicidal intent, low mental disorders, elevated unemployment rate, and similar mortality reported in other studies. This study improves the knowledge about acute poisoning in southwestern Colombian to carry out multicenter analytic studies.

