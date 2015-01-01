|
Citation
Tucker BC, Gonzalez VM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38345128
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The concealment of suicidal ideation (SI) constitutes a significant barrier to reducing veteran deaths by suicide and is associated with fear of negative consequences (e.g., involuntary hospitalization). This study examined whether augmenting informed consent with psychoeducation aimed to help patients achieve a more realistic risk appraisal of consequences associated with disclosure of SI, decreased hesitancy to disclose SI, and related risk behaviors among U.S. veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
informed consent; suicide prevention; trust; veteran