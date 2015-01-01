SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tucker BC, Gonzalez VM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13053

38345128

INTRODUCTION: The concealment of suicidal ideation (SI) constitutes a significant barrier to reducing veteran deaths by suicide and is associated with fear of negative consequences (e.g., involuntary hospitalization). This study examined whether augmenting informed consent with psychoeducation aimed to help patients achieve a more realistic risk appraisal of consequences associated with disclosure of SI, decreased hesitancy to disclose SI, and related risk behaviors among U.S. veterans.

METHOD: Participants (N = 133) were recruited from combat veteran social media groups and were randomly assigned to a video simulated treatment-as-usual informed consent (control) or to one of two psychoeducation-enhanced informed consent conditions (psychoed, psychoed + trust).

RESULTS: Compared with the control group, participants in both psychoeducation and enhanced informed consent conditions reported lower hesitancy to disclose SI, firearm access, and problems with drugs/thoughts of harming others, as well as greater trust and respect for the simulated clinician.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that brief psychoeducation regarding common factors that affect hesitancy to disclose SI may be beneficial for increasing trust in providers during the informed consent process and decreasing concealment of SI and firearm access among veterans.


informed consent; suicide prevention; trust; veteran

