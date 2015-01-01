|
Moscardini EH, Breaux EA, Oakey-Frost DN, Tucker RP. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38345177
BACKGROUND: According to the integrated motivational-volitional model of suicide, feelings of entrapment are related to the emergence of suicidal ideation (SI). However, this relation can be moderated by certain protective factors.
Language: en
entrapment; IMV; psychological flexibility; suicidal ideation