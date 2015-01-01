|
Satilmis D, Yildiz E, Cevik E. Turk. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): 27-32.
(Copyright © 2024, Emergency Medicine Association of Turkey, Publisher KARE Publishing)
38343514
OBJECTIVES: Earthquakes are one of the most studied uncontrollable natural conditions that cause negative psychological consequences. Although health-care workers (HCWs) are trained to manage trauma in the out-of-hospital area, uncontrollable tragic events in the earthquake field and exposure to life-threatening situations may cause psychological disorders. This study aimed to investigate the risk of the development of probable posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the factors affecting it in HCWs working in the region during major earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras.
Language: en
Earthquakes; Kahramanmaras; nurses; physicians; posttraumatic stress disorder