Georgoulis H, Beauregard E, Chopin J. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11920-024-01482-8

38349575

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review presents recent research on the sexual abuse of older adults and examines this phenomenon from a criminological perspective. Much of the previous work has neglected to consider the entirety of the crime-commission process. Therefore, the work highlighted in this review showcases important information regarding the individual who committed the crime, the victim, and the criminal event as a whole. RECENT FINDINGS: Comparative studies suggest that the motivations of people who commit sexually victimize older adults are vast and can include those that are sexually and anger motivated, while the victims present with unique vulnerabilities, such as disabilities and spending most of their time at home, that make them more susceptible to excessive violence. People who commit sexual abuse against older adults are a heterogenous group, and the context of victim vulnerabilities is key to understanding why they are targeted. Specific prevention and investigative practices can be formed to better address this crime and protect older adults from future victimization.


Language: en

Older adults; Victimization; Crime-commission process; Motivations of those who commit sexual crimes; Sexual abuse

