Citation

Chen DY, Zhu XY, Ma W, Shao SF, Zhang L, Xie JR, Wang YL, Zhao H. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Chinese Medical Association)

DOI

10.1016/j.cjtee.2024.01.003

PMID

38350782

Abstract

The treatment strategy for blast injuries is closely linked to the clinical outcome of blast injury casualties. However, the application of military surgery experience to blast injuries caused by production safety accidents is relatively uncommon. In this study, the authors present 2 cases of blast injuries caused by one gas explosion, both cases involved individuals of the same age and gender and experienced similar degree of injury. The authors highlight the importance of using a military surgery treatment strategy, specifically emphasizing the need to understand the concept of damage control and disposal. It is recommended that relevant training in this area should be strengthened to improve the clinical treatment of such injuries. This study provides a valuable reference for healthcare professionals dealing with blast injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Advanced trauma life support; Blast injuries; Damage control; Military surgery; Treatment strategy

