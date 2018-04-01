|
Tago M, Hirata R, Katsuki NE, Nakatani E, Tokushima M, Nishi T, Shimada H, Yaita S, Saito C, Amari K, Kurogi K, Oda Y, Shikino K, Ono M, Yoshimura M, Yamashita S, Tokushima Y, Aihara H, Fujiwara M, Yamashita SI. Clin. Interv. Aging 2024; 19: 175-188.
38348445
PURPOSE: We conducted a pilot study in an acute care hospital and developed the Saga Fall Risk Model 2 (SFRM2), a fall prediction model comprising eight items: Bedriddenness rank, age, sex, emergency admission, admission to the neurosurgery department, history of falls, independence of eating, and use of hypnotics. The external validation results from the two hospitals showed that the area under the curve (AUC) of SFRM2 may be lower in other facilities. This study aimed to validate the accuracy of SFRM2 using data from eight hospitals, including chronic care hospitals, and adjust the coefficients to improve the accuracy of SFRM2 and validate it.
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; accidental falls; Retrospective Studies; Pilot Projects; accident prevention; Risk Assessment/methods; *Hospitalization; *Hospitals; inpatients; validation study