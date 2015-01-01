Abstract

This case report delves into the often overlooked and unacknowledged hazards faced by medical students, exemplified by a rare incident of nitric acid burns. A 19-year-old male medical student with no notable medical, surgical, or familial history suffered a spillage of 69% nitric acid on the anterior aspect of the right thigh while engaged in laboratory work. Swift action, including immediate wound irrigation, application of silver sulfadiazine, and subsequent hospitalization, proved crucial in mitigating the burn's severity. Though vitally stable, the patient exhibited a distinctive color change in the wound during observation. Admitted to the general surgery ward, outpatient follow-ups revealed successful wound healing within four weeks, emphasizing the importance of prompt intervention and meticulous care in addressing chemical burn injuries among medical students. This report sheds light on the often-underestimated dangers inherent in pursuing medical education.

