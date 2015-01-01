Abstract

Introduction During the COVID-19 pandemic, self-medication (SM) has become a critical element in the healthcare system. SM can ease the burden on hospitals and medical resources by treating minor illnesses. However, inappropriate SM practices can lead to adverse drug reactions, drug resistance, and incorrect diagnoses, resulting in poor health outcomes.



METHODS To evaluate the prevalence, knowledge, causes, and practices of SM among the Bangladeshi population during the COVID-19 outbreak, a cross-sectional survey with structured questionnaires was conducted in Chittagong City, Bangladesh, from March to May 2022. The survey included 265 participants, with an average age of 35.09 years, and a multiple-choice questionnaire was used to gather information.



RESULTS The study found that 64.15% of the respondents had sufficient knowledge of SM, while 35.8% had insufficient knowledge. The primary reasons for SM during the pandemic were the influence of friends/family (90.74%), fear of infection or contact with COVID-19 cases (73.15%), and fear of quarantine or self-isolation (72.22%). Analgesics/pain relievers (84%) were the most commonly used drugs for SM for COVID-19 prevention and treatment. Antiulcerants/antacid (42%), vitamin C and multivitamins (42%), and antibiotics (32%) were also frequently used.



CONCLUSION This study suggests that SM is prevalent among Chittagong City residents, particularly those with less than a tertiary education. The study highlights the importance of building awareness about SM practices and taking necessary steps to control them.

Language: en