|
Citation
|
Blumenthal S. Dtsch. Med. Wochenschr. 2024; 149(5): 255-260.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38350610
|
Abstract
|
Suicidal tendencies are all thoughts, feelings and actions that are aimed at ending one's own life. GPs should recognize and address this in their patients, as they can intervene and coordinate further treatment. However, not every patient discloses - and it is not always possible to prevent suicide.
Language: de