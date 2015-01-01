|
Citation
|
Braun TD, Bhuptani PH, O'Keefe B, Abrantes AM, Marsh E, Holzhauer CG. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 15(1): e2301205.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38349003
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Military sexual trauma (MST) is reported by up to 74% of women veterans in the United States and is a driver of poor behavioural and physical health. Self-compassion is a transdiagnostic, protective factor linked with improved posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and health behaviours. Thus, Mindful Self-Compassion training (MSC) may help ameliorate MST-related impacts. However, MSC can also temporarily increase distress (i.e. backdraft). Delivering it with elective trauma-informed yoga (TIY), which regulates acute distress, may help address this issue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Female; mental health; PTSD; Feasibility Studies; *Mindfulness/methods; *Veterans/psychology; Autocompasión; Military Sexual Trauma; MST; salud mental; Self-compassion; Self-Compassion; TEPT; TMS; yoga