Abstract

Finite element modeling provides a digital representation of the human body. It is currently the most pertinent method to study the mechanisms of head injury, and is becoming a scientific reference in forensic expert reports. Improved biofidelity is a recurrent aim of research studies in biomechanics in order to improve earlier models whose mechanical properties conformed to simplified elastic behavior and mechanic laws. We aimed to study force transmission to the brain following impacts to the head, using a finite element head model with increased biofidelity. To the model developed by the Laboratory of Applied Biomechanics of Marseille, we added new brain structures (thalamus, central gray nuclei and ventricular systems) as well as three tracts involved in the symptoms of head injury: the corpus callosum, uncinate tracts and corticospinal tracts. Three head impact scenarios were simulated: an uppercut with the prior model and an uppercut with the improved model in order to compare the two models, and a lateral impact with an impact velocity of 6.5 m/s in the improved model. In these conditions, in uppercuts the maximum stress values did not exceed the injury risk threshold. On the other hand, the deep gray matter (thalamus and central gray nuclei) was the region at highest risk of injury during lateral impacts. Even if injury to the deep gray matter is not immediately life-threatening, it could explain the chronic disabling symptoms of even low-intensity head injury.

Language: en