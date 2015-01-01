SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wolf V, Mayer J, Steiner I, Franke I, Klein V, Streb J, Dudeck M. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1346815.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1346815

38347883

PMC10859401

INTRODUCTION: Given that risk assessment tools are commonly based on male samples, the applicability to justice-involved women remains to be clarified. This study aimed at assessing (1) the predictive validity of the HCR-20 V3, the prevailing, yet primarily male-based violence risk assessment instrument, and (2) the incremental validity of the FAM, a gender-responsive supplement, for both inpatient violence and violent recidivism in justice-involved women.

METHODS: The sample included 452 female forensic inpatients with substance use disorder discharged from German forensic psychiatric care between 2001 and 2018.

RESULTS: ROC analyses revealed good predictive accuracy for the HCR-20 V3 while the FAM failed to provide incremental validity. Further, binary logistic regression determined several predictors of violence including personality disorder, covert/manipulative behavior, suicidal behavior/self-harm, and problematic intimate relationship.

DISCUSSION: These findings support the applicability of the HCR-20 V3 in justice-involved women with substance use disorder, while highlighting the clinical relevance of the FAM in supporting a gender-informed risk management.


violence; risk assessment; recidivism; justice-involved women; substance use disorder

