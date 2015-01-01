|
Citation
|
Wolf V, Mayer J, Steiner I, Franke I, Klein V, Streb J, Dudeck M. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1346815.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38347883
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Given that risk assessment tools are commonly based on male samples, the applicability to justice-involved women remains to be clarified. This study aimed at assessing (1) the predictive validity of the HCR-20 V3, the prevailing, yet primarily male-based violence risk assessment instrument, and (2) the incremental validity of the FAM, a gender-responsive supplement, for both inpatient violence and violent recidivism in justice-involved women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; risk assessment; recidivism; justice-involved women; substance use disorder