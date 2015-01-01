|
Citation
|
Kosenko O, Steger F. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1288025.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38347933
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 1952-1989, special juvenile detention centers, called Jugendhäuser, were established in the German Democratic Republic. There, juvenile delinquents had to not only complete their sentences, but they were also supposed to be re-educated into conscious socialist personalities through a system of collective education proposed by Soviet pedagogue Anton Makarenko. Among twelve Jugendhäuser in East Germany, the ones in Halle and Dessau were considered to have the most severe conditions due to the praxis of mental and physical violence. For the first time, based on the personal files of former juvenile prisoners and archival documents of medical services, we reconstruct a picture of the health status of prisoners and medical care in both these Jugendhäuser.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; violence; Adolescent; suicide; Violence; Germany; self-harm; *Jails; *Prisons; East Germany; Germany, East; juvenile prisons; medical care; tattoos