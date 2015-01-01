Abstract

BACKGROUND: First responders [law enforcement officers (LEO) and Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS)] can play a vital prevention role, connecting overdose survivors to treatment and recovery services. This study was conducted to examine the effect of occupational safety and harm reduction training on first responders' intention to refer overdose survivors to treatment, syringe service, naloxone distribution, social support, and care-coordination services, and whether those intentions differed by first responder profession.



METHODS: First responders in Missouri were trained using the Safety and Health Integration in the Enforcement of Laws on Drugs (SHIELD) model. Trainees' intent to refer (ITR) overdose survivors to prevention and supportive services was assessed pre- and post-training (1-5 scale). A mixed model analysis was conducted to assess change in mean ITR scores between pre- and post-training, and between profession type, while adjusting for random effects between individual trainees and baseline characteristics.



RESULTS: Between December 2020 and January 2023, 742 first responders completed pre- and post-training surveys. SHIELD training was associated with higher first responders' intentions to refer, with ITR to naloxone distribution (1.83-3.88) and syringe exchange (1.73-3.69) demonstrating the greatest changes, and drug treatment (2.94-3.95) having the least change. There was a significant increase in ITR score from pre- to post-test (β = 2.15; 95% CI 1.99, 2.30), and LEO-relative to Fire/EMS-had a higher score at pre-test (0.509; 95% CI 0.367, 0.651) but a lower score at post-test (0.148; 95% CI - 0.004, 0.300).



CONCLUSION: Training bundling occupational safety with harm reduction content is immediately effective at increasing first responders' intention to connect overdose survivors to community substance use services. When provided with the rationale and instruction to execute referrals, first responders are amenable, and their positive response highlights the opportunity for growth in increasing referral partnerships and collaborations. Further research is necessary to assess the extent to which ITR translates to referral behavior in the field.

Language: en