Abstract

High levels of violence and insecurity are highly detrimental for societies. United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 is advocating for peaceful, accountable and inclusive institutions as one powerful channel to foster global development. Investing in health and health policies can potentially contribute achieving these objectives. After providing a conceptual framework, this article reviews the existing literature on the evidence of the role of health and health systems in promoting social capital and trust, political engagement and participation, and peace that closely relate to the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 16. We provide evidence of a systematically positive impact of better physical and mental health on social capital, and on political participation, both contributing to the sustainability of inclusive democratic institutions. We also document that health and health systems can help supporting peace, both via the reduction of social inequality and grievances, and by reducing the disruptive effects of epidemic shocks. Overall, the study provides evidence that health and health systems can generate co-benefits outside the health domain by promoting social capital, political participation and peace.

