Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the rapid growth of cities, the extent of road accidents has increased, posing a threat to the safety of citizens. In Bangladesh, like many other countries, urban areas face a high incidence of road accidents, leading to loss of life, injuries, and economic costs. This research aims to investigate the factors affecting citizen safety of urban transportation service in Bangladesh.



METHODS: This study utilized verbal interviews maintained by questionnaires to gather data on citizen perception regarding factors impacting transportation safety. The questionnaire consisted of two sections, collecting non-parametric data on travel behavior and socioeconomic factors, and parametric data on factors related to transportation safety. The dataset was subsequently analyzed using statistical devices such as descriptive statistics, Principal Component Analysis (PCA), Pearson's Correlation Matrix (PCM), and Cluster Analysis (CA).



RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: The findings of the study indicate strong significant correlations among several pairs of variables. Notably, traffic rules and enforcement, and driver travel behavior demonstrate a strong positive correlation of 0.784. Similarly, vehicle condition and safety features, and traffic rules and enforcement display a robust positive association of 0.764. PCA demonstrate 23% of the total variance, with a significant positive loading affecting citizen safety, which is influenced by traffic rules enforcement and drivers' travel behavior. The research findings emphasize the implication of traffic rule enforcement and responsible driver behavior in ensuring citizen safety. In Bangladesh, inadequate transportation regulation enforcement has led to high rates of reckless driving and traffic accidents, especially among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

