Abstract

Falls are a significant public health issue globally. However, studies with nationally representative samples have yet to be done to understand falls among older adults in the Philippines and Viet Nam. Using a biopsychosocial perspective, this study investigated the prevalence of falls and their associated factors among community-dwelling older adults in these countries. Cross-sectional data were drawn from the baseline survey of the Longitudinal Study of Ageing and Health in the Philippines (2018, N = 4,606) and the Longitudinal Study of Ageing and Health in Viet Nam (2018, N = 4,378). The outcome variables were any falls in the past year. Independent variables included sociodemographic factors (age, sex, education, living in urban areas, living alone, social network size), biophysical factors (vision, chronic conditions, functional impairments, pain locations, insomnia symptoms, sleep medications, grip strength, walking speed, postural control), and psychological factors (depressive symptoms). Descriptive analysis and logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the data. The results showed that 17.7 % and 7.3 % of older Filipino and Vietnamese adults fell in the year before the study. Significant factors associated with the odds of any falls among Filipino older adults were having a higher level of education, living in urban areas, living with others, experiencing more functional impairments, reporting one or more pain locations, and having poor grip strength. In Viet Nam, having more chronic conditions, experiencing more functional impairments, and reporting two or more pain locations were found to be associated with higher odds of any falls. The population in the Philippines and Viet Nam is aging rapidly.



FINDINGS from this study are timely in identifying at-risk individuals and preparing for effective fall prevention strategies.

