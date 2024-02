Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The current study examined the associations between lifetime abuse victimization and prospective health outcomes in late adulthood.



METHODS: Data from 4907 older adults (mean age = 80) from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study were analyzed. Multivariate analyses examined the associations of lifetime abuse victimization with depression, physical health status, and memory.



RESULTS: Greater exposure to lifetime abuse was associated with a significantly higher risk of depression (OR = 1.13, CI: [1.08, 1.19], p <.001) and a greater number of limitations in physical functioning (b =.08, SE =.02, p <.001), but not with memory performance (b =.01, SE =.14, p >.05).



DISCUSSION: Our results support the interrelations of interpersonal violence across the life course and the lasting health effects of exposure to lifetime abuse.



FINDINGS highlight the need for a life course-based, trauma-informed approach in prevention and intervention programs for older adults.

