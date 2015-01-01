|
Citation
|
Haen LS, McGown M, Taylor S, Conroy L, Velonis A. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38349323
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study explores occupational health burdens faced by domestic and sexual violence advocates, many of which intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. It identifies key stressors and offers advocate-driven recommendations to improve their wellbeing, addressing the lack of system-level interventions in the occupational health literature.
Language: en